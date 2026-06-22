Daily Search Forum Recap: June 22, 2026

Jun 22, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw some significant Google search ranking volatility heat this weekend, maybe impacting black hat SEOs more. Google said site moves are hard and you never can know the outcome fully beforehand. Google Ads has more tips on pinning headlines and descriptions. Google Ads is rolling out text disclaimers to more advertisers. Google Ads is updating how bidding strategies are labeled. Google is adding a new feature to the Google Business Profiles actions named Collected Info.

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AI & LLMs

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Industry & Business

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Other Search

PPC

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SEO

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