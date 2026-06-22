Daily Search Forum Recap: June 22, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We saw some significant Google search ranking volatility heat this weekend, maybe impacting black hat SEOs more. Google said site moves are hard and you never can know the outcome fully beforehand. Google Ads has more tips on pinning headlines and descriptions. Google Ads is rolling out text disclaimers to more advertisers. Google Ads is updating how bidding strategies are labeled. Google is adding a new feature to the Google Business Profiles actions named Collected Info.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Ranking Update Hits Friday June 19th Impacting Black Hats?
Google may have quietly rolled out an update on Friday, June 19th, that seems to may have impacted more of the black hat SEO side of things. It is not 100% clear because most of the tools seem pretty stable and yes there is chatter also in the more "white hat" forums, but I see a much larger spike in chatter in the more "black hat" forums.
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Google: Site Move Outcomes Impossible To Fully Know Ahead Of Time
Google's John Mueller warned a site owner from moving his domain name from a .ca to .com just for branding purposes.
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Google Ads Provides More Tips On Pin Headlines & Descriptions
Google Ads updated its responsive search ads help document to expand on the tips section around pinning headlines and descriptions. It now warns against pinning identical or very similar text and suggests a hybrid strategy.
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Google Ads Rolling Out Text Disclaimers To All
Last month, Google announced that it is rolling out text disclaimers within Google Ads globally, in all languages. Well, it seems to have rolled out for many last week, as many are seeing it in their Google Ads accounts.
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Google Ads Smart Bidding Strategies Target CPA & Target ROAS Updates
Google Ads is updating how bidding strategies are labeled. Specifically, Target CPA and Target ROAS will show as standalone bidding strategy options, separating them from the "Maximize conversions" and “Maximize conversion value” strategies.
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Google Business Profiles New Collected Info Actions
Google is adding a new feature to the Google Business Profiles actions named Collected Info. This is to confirm your business details and keep your Business Profile updated, Google wrote.
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Google Stationary Bike
This is a classic Google bike you see at some of the Google campuses. But this one is indoors, made into a stationary bike. I assume it is for display and/or exercise.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Security header review - which are the most important, Reddit
- A bit of news: After nearly 9 years, I have decided to leave Google DeepMind and join Anthropic (after taking some time to recharge). I am incredibly grateful for my time at GDM. @demishassabis took a real chance letting me lead the AlphaFold team just six months after finishing, John Jumper on X
- I need some help. I need to find a set of URLs that would likely be indexed by a model but don't describe what's in the URL. For example: MDN URLs name the API so I believe the output would be influence, but StackOverflow URLs point to a question ID. I need something like SO., Paul Kinlan on Bluesky
- SEOX closing bell. No new IPOs this week, but the board moved., Benjamin T. on LinkedIn
- You can add poop emoji based properties in Google search console just fine., Dave Smart on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads automatically enrols advertisers in conversion-based customer lists
- Google Ads brings back Target CPA and Target ROAS naming
- Laura Abreu talks about a client experience that made her quit Google Ads
- OpenAI opens ChatGPT Ads Manager beta to UK advertisers
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Announcing the Agentic Resource Discovery specification, Google Developers Blog
- Google DeepMind readies safeguards for autonomous AI agents, Axios
- Le Monde blocked the bots. Now it’s working out what to do about paying readers showing up as agents, Digiday
Analytics
Industry & Business
- 6 Ex-Google Interns Who Got Full-Time Job Offers Share Advice, Business Insider
- Google Has The Best Problem Money Can’t Quite Buy, Yahoo Finance
- Nobel Laureate Jumper Departs DeepMind, Joins Rival AI Firm Anthropic, Bloomberg
- OpenAI Burned $3.7 Billion in First Three Months of 2026, The Information
- AI for Industries: Europe's Mistral, Siemens, Schneider Lead Tech Vanguard, Bloomberg
- OpenAI supplies ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex to Samsung Electronics globally, CHOSUNBIZ
- Getty Images Soars 200% in Early Trading After OpenAI Deal, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- Google Maps and Waze work better when you use them together, How To Geek
- Waze's Latest Update Adds A Useful Feature That's Been Missing For Far Too Long, BGR
- Google Maps, a Police App: Officers Use Google's Navigation App To Fix Traffic Jams, Autoevolution
Other Search
- Google Search's AI accidentally gave DuckDuckGo free advertising, Android Authority
- Siri AI leaves older Apple Watches behind without a clear reason, Apple Insider
- Look: Google Doodle marks Juneteenth with artwork celebrating 'liberation', Yahoo
- Siri AI Hands On: A Smart, Helpful Assistant, Wired
- Beyond Siri: Here are the practical AI features coming to your iPhone in iOS 27, TechCrunch
PPC
- Microsoft Advertising Activate 2026: Key Takeaways from the Event, Microsoft Advertising
- Updates to Smart Bidding Strategy Naming and Organization in Google Ads, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google to Use IP Addresses for Ad Personalization in EEA, PPC News Feed
- Update to Gambling and Games Policy: Peru (June 2026), Google Advertising Policies Help
Search Features
- Gemini Live can now access your past chats Memory, 9To5Google
- Tested: Microsoft just debloated Windows 11 Search without Bing, and it's crazy fast, Windows Latest
SEO
- 3,729,456 Google internal URLs, without opening a single one, RESONEO
- AI reporters churn out error-strewn stories for football websites, Press Gazette
- Common Misconceptions About Technical SEO (And Why They Persist), Koozai
- Google Research Shows How AI Spam Can Be Detected, Search Engine Journal
- 81.8% of My “AI Assistant” Traffic Was Fake. The Googlebot Number Was Worse., Duane Forrester Decodes
- Biggest UK local news websites 2026: Reach sites worst hit, Press Gazette
Feedback:
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