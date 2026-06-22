Google Ads updated its responsive search ads help document to expand on the tips section around pinning headlines and descriptions. It now warns against pinning identical or very similar text and suggests a hybrid strategy.

The updated section now says, "Avoid pinning identical or very similar text to the same slot, as this restricts the system and can lower your Ad Strength. A hybrid strategy works best, such as when you pin just one or 2 essential keyword headlines while letting the rest rotate dynamically. Additionally, ensure your keywords remain intact within a single headline. If a keyword exceeds 30 characters, place it in the 90-character description field instead to ensure it fits perfectly."

Here is the before and after, with the new content on the left and the old content on the right:

So the four new points seem to be:

(1) Avoid pinning identical or very similar text to the same slot.

(2) Use a hybrid strategy.

(3) Make sure to use a single headline.

(4) If a keyword exceeds 30 characters, place it in the 90-character description field instead.

Forum discussion at X.