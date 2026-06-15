Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads released promotion mode beta, expanded smart bidding exploration and made changes to bidding target optimization. Google Search has rolled out the Information agents feature to paid subscribers in Google Search. Google Business Profiles has a bug with inviting new owners and managers. Google Ads will limit ad impressions from unqualified advertisers for negative ad experiences. Google Shopping is testing a "good price" label in the product carousel.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

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