Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2026

Jun 15, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads released promotion mode beta, expanded smart bidding exploration and made changes to bidding target optimization. Google Search has rolled out the Information agents feature to paid subscribers in Google Search. Google Business Profiles has a bug with inviting new owners and managers. Google Ads will limit ad impressions from unqualified advertisers for negative ad experiences. Google Shopping is testing a "good price" label in the product carousel.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Bidding Target Optimization Changing, Promotion Mode Beta, Smart Bidding Exploration Expands
    Google Ads announced a number of updates and changes this morning including changes to bidding target optimization, expanding access to Smart Bidding Exploration and promotion mode beta rolling out. My biggest...
  • Google Search Rolls Out Information Agents In AI Mode For A Fee
    Google is rolling out Information agents within Google Search AI Mode. Information agents was announced at Google I/O and is a search feature that you can pay for within Google AI Ultra subscription plans, allowing Google Search to perform tasks and seek out information for you, even when you are not actively using Google Search.
  • Google Local Finder Interface Drops Pagination
    It looks like Google has removed the pagination feature within the Google Local Finder interface. When you scroll through the local business profiles, it keeps adding more and more but the pagination bar is no longer there. I suspect the pagination feature was removed and replaced with infinite scroll?
  • Google Ads To Limit Ad Impressions From Unqualified Advertisers
    Google sent out an email notice to some advertisers saying, "Google will update its Limited Ad Serving policy to cover additional scenarios on Google Search." "Google may limit ad impressions from unqualified advertisers on searches that are more likely than others to result in negative ads experiences," Google explained.
  • Google Business Profile Owner/Manager Access Invites Not Working For Some
    There are reports of a bug with Google Business Profiles where using the feature to invite others with owner and/or manager access is not working. Supposedly, the invite emails are either not going out at all, or they are not being delivered; either way, it is making giving access to Google Business Profiles a bit of a hassle.
  • Google Shopping Results With Good Price Label
    Google is showing a new label or extension on the Google Shopping product carousel named "Good price." Truth is, I am not sure if it is new, I mean, Google can show many different labels there but I've never seen "Good price" listed there before.
  • Google Art Installation Named Shionari Acrylic Glass On Wood
    Google has installed a new art installation on one of the walls in the Google Gradient Canopy Headquarters in Mountain View, California. It is named Shionari Acrylic Glass On Wood, I believe.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline Monday For Yom Kippur 5787

Sep 20, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Web Guide Classic Search Button Doesn't Take You To Classic Search

Sep 20, 2026 - 9:30 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Crawl Stats Missing A Day Of Data: September 15th

Sep 20, 2026 - 7:55 am
Google

Google Discover Tests Dive Deeper Feature

Sep 18, 2026 - 4:22 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 18, 2026

Sep 18, 2026 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Unusual Google Search Ranking Volatility, Ad Tech Monopoly Remedies, AI Contribution Publisher Payouts & More

Sep 18, 2026 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Bidding Target Optimization Changing, Promotion Mode Beta, Smart Bidding Exploration Expands
Next Story: Red Umbrella Poking Out Across From The Google France Office

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.