Google Local Finder Interface Drops Pagination

Jun 15, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Broken Google Maps

It looks like Google has removed the pagination feature within the Google Local Finder interface. When you scroll through the local business profiles, it keeps adding more and more but the pagination bar is no longer there. I suspect the pagination feature was removed and replaced with infinite scroll?

Here is a video of me finding places that sell bricks in New York City - you can see there is infinite scroll but there is no pagination when i get to the end of the infinite scroll list:

I spotted this via X and Local Search Forum. On X, SEOSage wrote, "I noticed the "see more" options on the Local map pack search results isn't there anymore... The results now stop at 20 GBP."

It is unclear if this is a bug or a feature but in November 2025, we had a similar bug with this interface.

Forum discussion at X and Local Search Forum.

 

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