Google Business Profile Owner/Manager Access Invites Not Working For Some

Jun 15, 2026 - 7:21 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Email Vanishing

There are reports of a bug with Google Business Profiles where using the feature to invite others with owner and/or manager access is not working. Supposedly, the invite emails are either not going out at all, or they are not being delivered; either way, it is making giving access to Google Business Profiles a bit of a hassle.

Vinay Toshniwal first reported this and ping me about it on X - he said, "We’re seeing cases where manager/owner access invitation emails are not being delivered for some profiles." Claudia Tomina and Kevin, both Google product experts in the Google Business Profiles community, also confirmed the issue.

Claudia Tomina said on X, "Yes I thought it was my agency account because other users can invite without issues. Another PE Kevin has reported this also."

There is a reported workaround; all you need to do is try sharing access through the Agency Dashboard using the Business Group Code.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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