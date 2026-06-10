Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The latest zero click report shows searches to the open web fall to only 27%. A new study looks at the rejected Google review replies. Google is testing blue dotted underlined sitelinks for sponsored results. Schema.org added usage statistics to its schema types. Apple updated its Applebot documentation to include topics on AI and much more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Report: Google Zero Click Searches To Open Web Fall To 27.6%

Rand Fishkin and friends (Sparktoro and Similarweb) released an ongoing Google zero-click study that showed zero-click searches from Google Search have been sending less and less traffic to the open web and are declining at an even faster rate. In fact, the report says 68.01% of Google searches ended without a click and if you look at AI responses, it is more like only 27.6% of clicks go to the open web.

Rand Fishkin and friends (Sparktoro and Similarweb) released an ongoing Google zero-click study that showed zero-click searches from Google Search have been sending less and less traffic to the open web and are declining at an even faster rate. In fact, the report says 68.01% of Google searches ended without a click and if you look at AI responses, it is more like only 27.6% of clicks go to the open web. Schema.org Adds Usage Statistics For Schema Types

The folks over at Schema.org have added usage statistics to each schema type. So if you want to see which schema type is used more, you can just check Schema.org. For example, author schema is used on over 10 million domains but event schema is used on under 1 million domains.

The folks over at Schema.org have added usage statistics to each schema type. So if you want to see which schema type is used more, you can just check Schema.org. For example, author schema is used on over 10 million domains but event schema is used on under 1 million domains. Apple Updates Applebot Docs To Include Siri AI & AI Features

Apple has made changes to its documentation for AppleBot to include crawling and usage for its AI efforts. There were other changes made to the document on June 08, 2026 as well.

Apple has made changes to its documentation for AppleBot to include crawling and usage for its AI efforts. There were other changes made to the document on June 08, 2026 as well. Report: Rejected Google Review Replies - The Hidden Rejections

A new study has been released that looks at the review replies that have been rejected by Google. Business owners take the time to reply to customer reviews and then Google deletes them, and often, the business owner has no idea the reply was deleted because Google does not notify anyone - Google just removes the review.

A new study has been released that looks at the review replies that have been rejected by Google. Business owners take the time to reply to customer reviews and then Google deletes them, and often, the business owner has no idea the reply was deleted because Google does not notify anyone - Google just removes the review. Google Ads Tests Blue Dotted Underlines Sitelinks On Sponsored Listings

Google is testing a new format for sitelinks within the search ads, sponsored listings. This format has the sitelinks underlined with blue dots. So these are blue dotted underlined sitelinks for Google Ads.

Google is testing a new format for sitelinks within the search ads, sponsored listings. This format has the sitelinks underlined with blue dots. So these are blue dotted underlined sitelinks for Google Ads. Google Panda Art In France Office

Did you know that Google hangs Panda art in its office in France? I spotted this piece of a Panda bear holding several red balloons floating up in the sky. But why, what does this symbolize...

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Your Google Home speaker is about to understand you a lot better, Android Police

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