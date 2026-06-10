Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The latest zero click report shows searches to the open web fall to only 27%. A new study looks at the rejected Google review replies. Google is testing blue dotted underlined sitelinks for sponsored results. Schema.org added usage statistics to its schema types. Apple updated its Applebot documentation to include topics on AI and much more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Report: Google Zero Click Searches To Open Web Fall To 27.6%
Rand Fishkin and friends (Sparktoro and Similarweb) released an ongoing Google zero-click study that showed zero-click searches from Google Search have been sending less and less traffic to the open web and are declining at an even faster rate. In fact, the report says 68.01% of Google searches ended without a click and if you look at AI responses, it is more like only 27.6% of clicks go to the open web.
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Schema.org Adds Usage Statistics For Schema Types
The folks over at Schema.org have added usage statistics to each schema type. So if you want to see which schema type is used more, you can just check Schema.org. For example, author schema is used on over 10 million domains but event schema is used on under 1 million domains.
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Apple Updates Applebot Docs To Include Siri AI & AI Features
Apple has made changes to its documentation for AppleBot to include crawling and usage for its AI efforts. There were other changes made to the document on June 08, 2026 as well.
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Report: Rejected Google Review Replies - The Hidden Rejections
A new study has been released that looks at the review replies that have been rejected by Google. Business owners take the time to reply to customer reviews and then Google deletes them, and often, the business owner has no idea the reply was deleted because Google does not notify anyone - Google just removes the review.
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Google Ads Tests Blue Dotted Underlines Sitelinks On Sponsored Listings
Google is testing a new format for sitelinks within the search ads, sponsored listings. This format has the sitelinks underlined with blue dots. So these are blue dotted underlined sitelinks for Google Ads.
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Google Panda Art In France Office
Did you know that Google hangs Panda art in its office in France? I spotted this piece of a Panda bear holding several red balloons floating up in the sky.
But why, what does this symbolize...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google testing while hover on three dots "About the results" comes up in lil bit animation., Khushal Bherwani on X
- Bing with invisible read all button . not sure if this bug?, Khushal Bherwani on X
- Interesting, "search profiles" are starting to be indexed on Google, and I see @rustybrick in the indexed profile pages. Bug or intentional? When you look at the robots.txt file here: You can see the allow, Damien Andell on X
- Google is creating new controls for Search personalisation #SEO 👀 "Previously, saving history and personalisation were managed by Web & App Activity. Going forwards, we're introducing two new settings to help you better ta, Gagan Ghotra on X
- I need a t-shirt that says "I was confidently wrong before LLMs"., Laurie Voss on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google zero-click searches hit 68% in early 2026: Study
- How AI forms opinions about your brand
- What server logs reveal that SEO tools miss
- Why your brand campaign may not be ready for AI Max
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Gemini models for Apple developers, Google Blog
- Apple Wins Consumer AI By Default, Spyglass
- Ben Gomes’ talk in Japan: Learning in the AI era, Google Blog
- Inside Google’s AI training for teachers, NBC News
- Introducing the Third Generation of Apple’s Foundation Models, Apple Machine Learning Research
- Microsoft AI chief walks back comments about AI taking over white-collar work, The Verge
- Powering the future of robotics in Europe, Google Blog
- What it feels like to work with Mythos, Ethan Mollick
- Why 62% of AI citations don’t lead to brand mentions [Study], Semrush
Industry & Business
- Apple failed to make its AI tool to comply to EU regulations, EU Commission says, Reuters
- Fáilte! Welcome to the new Google Ireland blog, Google Blog
- Google Search Isn't a Common Carrier (duh)-Ohio v. Google, Eric Goldman
- Anthropic Secures $35 Billion Chip Financing With Google’s Support, Bloomberg
- OpenAI in Talks to Lease 10 Gigawatt Ohio Data Center with Backing From Nvidia, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Strategy Audit Hiding Inside AI Initiative, Content Marketing Institute
- Digital PR Isn’t About Who You Know, It’s About How You Approach It, Koozai
Local & Maps
- "Map Your Dubai: Insider Edition" is Boosting the City’s Homegrown Hidden Gems, Google Blog
- How to Block Fraudulent Google Business Profile Ownership Requests, Igniting Business
- Google Tells Users To Update As Android Auto Connection Issues Are Finally Fixed, AutoEvolution
SEO
- Google Discover is interest-led, not query-led: Here's how to audit it, Oncrawl
- Google Just Released an AI Opt-Out Feature. Your Competitors Hope You Use It., SEO for Lunch
- How EAT 2.0 Builds Authority That AI Cannot Flatten, Michel Fortin
- How to decide which AI search prompts to track, Semrush
- The Modern-Day Michelin Guide: Anthropic's Massive Programmatic SEO Opportunity, Patrick Stox
- What the May 2026 Google Core Update Means for Your Website, Koozai
- When Google Stops Sending Clicks, What Still Works?, SparkToro
PPC
- All Your Google Marketing Live 2026 Questions Answered with Ginny Marvin, PPCChat
- How Wriggle Marketing Is Driving B2B Growth with Microsoft Advertising, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- 4 ways to keep up with soccer using Google tools, Google Blog
- Gemini 3.5 Live Translate rolling out to Google Meet and Translate, 9to5Google
Other Search
- Your Google Home speaker is about to understand you a lot better, Android Police
Feedback:
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