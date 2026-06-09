Daily Search Forum Recap: June 9, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Apple announced the new Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, it was a bit underwhelming. Google Ads is testing new top pages links. Google Shopping is testing linking directly to the retailer's page and not product detail overlay. Google Ads has a new Campaign Guidance with experiment power scores. Google AI Mode is testing citation counts and favicons at the bottom.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Apple Siri AI & New Apple Intelligence

Apple had its big annual developer conference, WWDC, and as expected, they spent a lot of time showing off the new Apple Intelligence and what they are calling Siri AI. Apple says Siri AI is "an entirely new version of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence."

Apple had its big annual developer conference, WWDC, and as expected, they spent a lot of time showing off the new Apple Intelligence and what they are calling Siri AI. Apple says Siri AI is "an entirely new version of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence." Google Ads Testing Top Pages Links

Google seems to be testing new "top pages" links within the Google Ads sponsored listings. These look like sitelinks or those old tags but they are titled "Top pages."

Google seems to be testing new "top pages" links within the Google Ads sponsored listings. These look like sitelinks or those old tags but they are titled "Top pages." Google Shopping Results Tests Linking Directly To Merchant Site

Google is testing directly linking to merchant/retailer web sites, instead of to product listing overlays within the Google Shopping results. Generally, when you click on a product within Google Search, Google will open a new side panel overlay window that has more details about that product.

Google is testing directly linking to merchant/retailer web sites, instead of to product listing overlays within the Google Shopping results. Generally, when you click on a product within Google Search, Google will open a new side panel overlay window that has more details about that product. New Google Ads Campaign Guidance With Experiment Power Score

Google Ads has a new feature named Campaign Guidance that will give you an "Experiment Power" score that will show advertisers "the likelihood of achieving statistically significant results, along with actionable recommendations to improve your experiments and make informed decisions," Google wrote.

Google Ads has a new feature named Campaign Guidance that will give you an "Experiment Power" score that will show advertisers "the likelihood of achieving statistically significant results, along with actionable recommendations to improve your experiments and make informed decisions," Google wrote. Google AI Mode Tests Citation Counts & Favicons Under Results

Google is testing moving the results count with favicons from above the citations and links cards in the AI Mode results, to under/below the citations and links cards. I am not sure if this will make a difference either way to publishers, but Google is always testing changes.

Google is testing moving the results count with favicons from above the citations and links cards in the AI Mode results, to under/below the citations and links cards. I am not sure if this will make a difference either way to publishers, but Google is always testing changes. Outdoor Lounge Area At Google Kirkland Office

This is a photo from the normally rainy and dark Google office in Kirkland, Seattle. Here you see blue skies and a nice looking day to use the outdoor lounge area. I found this photo on Instagram...

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

New Google Business Profile integration, Google Analytics Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

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