Daily Search Forum Recap: June 9, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Apple announced the new Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, it was a bit underwhelming. Google Ads is testing new top pages links. Google Shopping is testing linking directly to the retailer's page and not product detail overlay. Google Ads has a new Campaign Guidance with experiment power scores. Google AI Mode is testing citation counts and favicons at the bottom.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Apple Siri AI & New Apple Intelligence
Apple had its big annual developer conference, WWDC, and as expected, they spent a lot of time showing off the new Apple Intelligence and what they are calling Siri AI. Apple says Siri AI is "an entirely new version of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence."
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Google Ads Testing Top Pages Links
Google seems to be testing new "top pages" links within the Google Ads sponsored listings. These look like sitelinks or those old tags but they are titled "Top pages."
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Google Shopping Results Tests Linking Directly To Merchant Site
Google is testing directly linking to merchant/retailer web sites, instead of to product listing overlays within the Google Shopping results. Generally, when you click on a product within Google Search, Google will open a new side panel overlay window that has more details about that product.
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New Google Ads Campaign Guidance With Experiment Power Score
Google Ads has a new feature named Campaign Guidance that will give you an "Experiment Power" score that will show advertisers "the likelihood of achieving statistically significant results, along with actionable recommendations to improve your experiments and make informed decisions," Google wrote.
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Google AI Mode Tests Citation Counts & Favicons Under Results
Google is testing moving the results count with favicons from above the citations and links cards in the AI Mode results, to under/below the citations and links cards. I am not sure if this will make a difference either way to publishers, but Google is always testing changes.
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Outdoor Lounge Area At Google Kirkland Office
This is a photo from the normally rainy and dark Google office in Kirkland, Seattle. Here you see blue skies and a nice looking day to use the outdoor lounge area. I found this photo on Instagram...
Other Great Search Threads:
- In case you missed it: We recently released new Google Business Profile Playbooks! Whether you run a café, hotel, tour company, or service business, we have a tailored guide to help you stand out. Plus, a General P, Google Business Profile on X
- Occasionally we get questions about whether dashes in domain names are ok for SEO (they're ok). So far, I haven't seen anyone ask the other question - HOW MANY DASHES ARE OK? Folks, the answer is apparently 61. Now you can read the link in peace., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Stop treating AI bots equally., Myriam Jessier on Bluesky
- These are 3 well-known brands that are also listed as case studies of AI content scaling tools They scaled a lot of page templates that can manipulate AI answers, like excessive "best X" content, self-promotional listicles, scaled, Lily Ray on X
- We write about these things because we see people confused about this at events and elsewhere. If you've been active in the world of SEO & whatevero for a while, none of these things are new., John Mueller on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google adds new Performance Max asset testing tools
- OpenAI to expand ChatGPT ads to new markets & test multi-advertiser placements
- Google to update Local Services Ads policies in July
- The problem with AI share of voice and 3 metrics that matter more
- Google AI Brief may be the replacement keywords never had
- Stop looking for the perfect PPC budget split
- What ChatGPT Ads data reveals about your competitors
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Apple unveils new Siri AI, dedicated app, and enhanced Apple Intelligence features in iOS 27, 9to5Mac
- Apple Unveils Xcode and Foundation Models Framework Improvements, MacRumors
- Apple will let you build workflows using AI in its new Shortcuts app, TechCrunch
- Built to benefit everyone: our plan, OpenAI
- Do your best research with NotebookLM, Google Blog
- Have a Thorny Medical Question? Your Doctor May Be Using A.I. for That., New York Times
- How to Build a Representative AI Search Prompt Library for Better AI Visibility Measurement, Aleyda Solis
- What 100 Australian eCommerce brands taught us about AI search (The High-Ticket Effect), Studio Hawk
Analytics
- New Google Business Profile integration, Google Analytics Help
Industry & Business
- Apple Says Google AI Models in New Platform Will Not Compromise User Privacy, Bloomberg
- Google and Nvidia Consider Intel as Backup Chip Manufacturer, The Information
- iOS 27’s most powerful on-device AI requires iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, 9to5Mac
- OpenAI confidentially files for IPO, prepping Wall Street for AI debut, CNBC
- Top White House AI Advisor to Leave Post, The Information
- Wikipedia Vs. Google Search: Game On!, MediaPost
Links & Content Marketing
- 5 Content Marketing Ideas for July 2026, Practical Ecommerce
- How to Build Topical Authority in the AI Search Era (7 Steps), Backlinko
Local & Maps
- Android Auto bug leaves Google Maps in day mode at night, 9to5Google
- The New Rules of Local Search: Reviews, Community Signals, and Brand Prominence, Advanced Web Ranking
SEO
- Your Sites Receive More Traffic Than You Realize, SEO Theory
- From Traffic Loss to Entity Understanding: SEO in 2026, Rich Sanger SEO
- Google’s AI opt-out leaves publishers with a difficult choice, Digiday
- How many consecutive hyphens can you have in a domain name?, Terence Edea's Blog
- How to Level-up From SEO Tactician to Search Visibility Leader, Ahrefs
- How We Run SEO/AEO Audits With Claude & Sitebulb, Sitebulb
- Why an AI 'Death Spiral' Threatens the Internet, Bloomberg on YouTube
- Why Evergreen Content Compounds (and AI Content Doesn't), Blue Array SEO
- In 2026, Less than One Third of Google Searches Still Send a Click, SparkToro
- SEO Isn’t Simply a Content Package; It’s a Strategy, JumpFly
- US publishers tell Common Crawl to stop scraping and delete archive, Press Gazette
- What The Future of Google Looks Like, Leadership SEO
PPC
- AI Max vs. Broad Match: Which Works Best?, WordStream
- AI Ready? Google Ads Maturity Model., Avinash Kaushik
- Impression Share Insights for Better Ad Strategy, Hopskip Media
- Scale results with new asset experiments in Performance Max, Google
- Why Your PPC landing Pages Aren't Converting, PPC Hero
- Update to Gambling and Games Policy: Vietnam (June 2026), Google Advertising Policies Help
- Why Great ROAS Doesn't Always Mean Great Business, PPC Live
Search Features
- 4 ways to keep up with the FIFA World Cup 2026 using Google tools, Google Blog
- Apple Expands Visual Intelligence With Bill Splitting, Nutrition Insights, and visionOS Support, MacRumors
- Apple Reveals New AI Architecture Built Around Google Gemini Models, MacRumors
- Google's older Nest Mini and Audio are quietly checking out before the new Home speaker arrives, Android Authority
- Here's how to remove Gemini from Google Home, Android Authority
- Microsoft lets users disconnect Bing from Windows 11 search, Mashable
- See the top Google Trends searches for the 2026 NBA Finals, Google Blog
Other Search
- ChatGPT app experience updates, ChatGPT Release Notes
- Google Home upgrades weather forecasts, media on Nest Hub, 9to5Google
- Google’s June 2026 frauds and scams advisory, Google Blog
Feedback:
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