Daily Search Forum Recap: June 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google made the Search Generative Experience twice as fast. Google Ads updated its trademark policy. Google News Showcase is finally coming to the US, plus a new follow tab update for Google News and more with Reader Revenue Manager. Google said having multiple navigation menus doesn't impact SEO. Google does check your XML sitemap for changes before processing it. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Update, Google Ads Trademark Policy Change, SGE 2X Faster & Tons Of SEO Topics
This week we had yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking update in the middle of the week. The Google Search Generative Experience AI snapshot answers are now twice as fast. Most SEOs seem unimpressed by the new Google Search Generative...
- Google Search Generative Experience Gets Quality Updates & Major Speed Boost
Google has released its first set of quality updates to the new Search Generative Experience that began to rollout a few weeks ago. The most noticeable update is that it is much faster, in fact, twice as fast, in responding with an AI-generated snapshot/answer.
- Google Ads Industry Wide Blocks For Trademarks Going Away July 24
Google is updated its Google Ads trademark policies to do away with the ability to have industry-wide blocks for trademarked terms. Instead, you will need to do this on the specific advertiser level.
- US To Get Google News Showcase & Updated Google News Follow Tab
Google announced a few news-related updates, including that the Google News Showcase is finally coming to US news publishers, an updated follow tab in the Google News app, and survey features in Google Reader Revenue Manager.
- Google Checks To See If XML Sitemaps Change Before Reprocessing
Google's Gary Illyes confirmed that Google does indeed check to see if an XML sitemap has a change in it before reprocessing the XML sitemap file.
- Google: Multiple Navigation Menus Has No Impact On Your SEO Performance
Google's Gary Illyes said in an SEO office hours video that having multiple navigation menus will have no impact on your SEO performance. That means no positive or negative impact on your SEO performance.
- Peter The Greeter & Android Mascot Together At Google
Here is a photo of the famed Peter The Greeter with an Android mascot at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. How colorful and happy looking.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I wish @searchliaison response was clearer when @CyrusShepard asked, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- Now Time to YT shorts on Bing serp. Bing now also added Youtube short video on serp, before we saw TikTok videos carousal covered at @seroundtable, Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Maybe it's spam? Honestly, it's impossible to say without all the details. I'd recommend posting all of that in the help community instead of here., John Mueller on Twitter
- We appreciate the feedback and concern. The team will look at this on how to further improve. This explains the many things we use to automatically determine the language of results, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- We've used machine learning for a really long time now, here's an article from over 10 years ago, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads API v.14 is here, with 5 big updates
- LinkedIn Ads rolling out generative AI, new ad formats
- Microsoft Store Ads to appear in Bing search results
- Amazon may launch ads on Prime Video
- Google’s Search Generative Experience can now generate answers in half the time
- Google Ads is changing how it processes trademark complaints
- Google News Showcase coming to the US and updates to follow tab on Google News
- How to build a strategic SEO process
- Affiliate managers: It’s time to shift your focus beyond media
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 6 Web Analytics Tools to Level up Your Site, Ahrefs
- iOS 17 automatically removes tracking parameters from links you click on, 9to5Mac
Industry & Business
- Google Contract Staff That Helped Train AI Seek To Unionize, Bloomberg
- Introducing Google’s Secure AI Framework, Google Blog
- Google Wins Invalidation of Three Event Recommendation Patents, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- AI Content Detection Tools Exist – But Do You Need Them, Content Marketing Institute
- Content Strategy Template [Free Download + Instructions], Semrush
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps will finally get this useful Google Maps feature in iOS 17, Yahoo News
- Cowboy e-bikes, now with built-in Google Maps, The Verge
- Google Street View returns to Germany after 10+ year pause due to privacy outcry, Android Police
Mobile & Voice
- Here’s what Mark Zuckerberg thinks about Apple’s Vision Pro, The Verge
- Meta announces AI plans in company wide meeting, Axios
SEO
- 5 Reasons to Invest in SEO During a Recession, BruceClay
- Versatile Uses of Site Audits Across Multiple Teams, seoClarity
- Is It OK to Remove 301 Redirects After a Year? We Tested It, Ahrefs
PPC
- Building towards greater transparency in media buying, Google Blog
- Microsoft Store Ads: Innovation at Microsoft Build 2023, Microsoft Advertising
Other Search
- Answer: Did they really burn Roman statues?, SearchReSearch
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.