Daily Search Forum Recap: April 15, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was more Google core update volatility over the weekend. Google defended its statements about forums ranking for almost everything. Google responded to The Verge's printer article mocking its search results. Google AdSense publishers are seeing really big earnings drops. Google crawl budget is allocated on the hostname level. Google threatened California over its new proposed link tax bill with pulling investments and its news results from the state.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Weekend Google Core Ranking Volatility Taxing Site Owners
    As I mentioned briefly in my Friday video recap, I was starting to see renewed chatter on Friday morning around more Google search ranking volatility. I spotted some renewed chatter that lead through Friday, into Saturday and today. So I figured I'd cover it and share some of what SEOs are saying over the weekend.
  • Google Responds To The Verge Mocking Its Search Rankings For Best Printer
    Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of the Verge posted a new article with the intent to both rank for [best printer] in Google Search, as well as mock Google for how he can game Google's search rankings using AI-generated content, while throwing in some affiliate links. Google's John Mueller responded saying, "People seem to really enjoy it."
  • Google Goes On Defensive On Its Search Quality & Forum Results Statements
    Recently, we covered some of Google's rationale for ranking forums like Reddit and Quora so well in the Discussion and Forums box for many queries. Just a few days ago, we covered how I was sad to see Google ranking some dangerous and potentially harmful forum threads for health-related queries.
  • Google Threatens California: Tests Removing Links To Publishers & Pauses Investments
    On Friday, Google responded to a pending bill in the California state legislature, the California Journalism Preservation Act (CJPA), that would require Google to pay a link tax to publishers by testing removing links to California based publishers and pausing investments in news publishers within the state.
  • Google Crawl Budget Is Allocated By Hostname
    Google gives every hostname its own allocated crawl budget. So that means each domain, subdomain, etc has its own unique crawl budget.
  • Google AdSense Publishers Reporting Huge RPM Earnings Drops
    Many Google AdSense publishers have been reporting massive declines in their earnings and RPMs (page revenue per thousand impressions) since late February. This comes a couple of weeks after we reported the switch from CPC to CPM bidding in AdSense did not have a negative revenue result for publishers.
  • Google Android Figurine Display Case
    At the Google Chicago office they have dozens of Android figurines on display in this glass display case. I guess they all have a name and are labeled with details. I found this image on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

