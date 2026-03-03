Daily Search Forum Recap: March 3, 2026

Mar 3, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode's sidebar links do not send referrer; Google is looking into it. Google is testing colors for knowledge panel sections. Google updated its help documents to say how to influence your preferred image thumbnail in Search and Discover. Google Ads and Merchant Center updated several of its policy documents. Google added a new help document in Google Ads for Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP).

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 3, 2026

Mar 3, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google AI Mode Sidebar Links Don't Pass Referrers - Google To Fix

Mar 3, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Knowledge Panels With Colored Table Elements Sections Rolling Out

Mar 3, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

How Google Search & Google Discover Picks Image Thumbnails

Mar 3, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Updates Alcohol, Prescription Drugs, Gambling & Government Policies

Mar 3, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Help Document On Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) Checkout

Mar 3, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google AI Mode Sidebar Links Don't Pass Referrers - Google To Fix

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.