Google Video On Making Successful Web Stories

Google's Pascal Birchler, Developer Relations Engineer, posted a nice video on how to get started with Web Stories. The video goes through what Web Stories are, how to create Web Stories, and how to rank well and get traffic using your Web Stories.

Here is what was covered and when:

00:30​ - What are Web Stories?

00:56​ - Why use Web Stories?

1:39​ - How to create Web Stories

3:00​ - How to get the most out of Web Stories

5:11​ - Measuring your Web Stories results

5:49​ - Monetizing Web Stories

6:25​ - Embedding Web Stories on your website

6:58​ - Web Stories creation tools

Forum discussion at Twitter.