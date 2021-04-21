Speed Link Building: Google Says It Doesn't Count Links Like That But...

Apr 21, 2021
Google was asked if building links too fast, let's call it speed link building, is a bad thing. If you get too many links, too fast, is that something that can count against you in Google Search.

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "We don't count links like that."

The question was "is it possible to build too many links to a page so that it becomes a reason for the page not ranking?"

John responded that it doesn't work that way but if you are asking this question, he would be concerned with how you are building links. He said "in general I'd be cautious about "building links" if that involves you making the links yourself, since those would be considered unnatural and against our guidelines."

