Speed Link Building: Google Says It Doesn't Count Links Like That But...

Google was asked if building links too fast, let's call it speed link building, is a bad thing. If you get too many links, too fast, is that something that can count against you in Google Search.

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "We don't count links like that."

The question was "is it possible to build too many links to a page so that it becomes a reason for the page not ranking?"

I ask because I read somewhere that if #1 result has 10 links, you can't build more than 10 or you'll stand out as unrealistic.

Can you say if there's any sense to the idea of overpromoting your page?



Can you say if there's any sense to the idea of overpromoting your page?

Btw, I understand if you can't comment on it. Anyways, thanks!

John responded that it doesn't work that way but if you are asking this question, he would be concerned with how you are building links. He said "in general I'd be cautious about "building links" if that involves you making the links yourself, since those would be considered unnatural and against our guidelines."

That said, in general I'd be cautious about "building links" if that involves you making the links yourself, since those would be considered unnatural and against our guidelines.

