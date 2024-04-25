Google Favicon Documentation Adds Rel Attribute Value Definitions

Google Favicon Pattern

Google has updated its favicon documentation for Google Search to add definitions for each supported rel attribute value in the Google Search favicon documentation.

Google said it added these details because they "got a question about which value to use for a favicon and if there's a difference."

So Google broke out the definitions for each:

  • icon
  • apple-touch-icon
  • apple-touch-icon-precomposed
  • shortcut icon

Here is what the section looks like now:

Favicon New

Here is what that section looked like before:

Favicon Old

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Favicon Documentation Adds Rel Attribute Value Definitions

