Google has updated its favicon documentation for Google Search to add definitions for each supported rel attribute value in the Google Search favicon documentation.

Google said it added these details because they "got a question about which value to use for a favicon and if there's a difference."

So Google broke out the definitions for each:

icon

apple-touch-icon

apple-touch-icon-precomposed

shortcut icon

Here is what the section looks like now:

Here is what that section looked like before:

