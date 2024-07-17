Google Ads Query Refinements Under Ad Carousel

Google seems to be testing a query refinement ad option. Where Google is showing other search queries related to the ads it is showing under a sponsored ad carousel in the search results.

I cannot replicate this but Saad AK spotted this and posted a video of this in action on X - here is a screen grab from that video showing the ad carousel with the query refinement buttons in the ad carousel:

Google Ads Query Refinements

Here is an embed of the video:

Have you seen this before?

Forum discussion at X.

 

