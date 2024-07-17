Google seems to be testing a query refinement ad option. Where Google is showing other search queries related to the ads it is showing under a sponsored ad carousel in the search results.

I cannot replicate this but Saad AK spotted this and posted a video of this in action on X - here is a screen grab from that video showing the ad carousel with the query refinement buttons in the ad carousel:

Here is an embed of the video:

Google is testing a new format of Ads in SERPs with search queries mentioned in it ( in a tile view ). I haven't seen this before.



Have you seen this before?

🆕 Noticed Refine your search section at sponsored ads carousal section. pic.twitter.com/BYMHWTWNhi — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 8, 2023

