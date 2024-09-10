Google Maps Showing Business Photos On Review Sentiments

Sep 10, 2024
Filed Under Google Maps

Woman Taking Photo In Agency

Google is now showing business submitted photos from Google Business Profiles in the Google Local and Maps review sentiments section. So above the reviews, Google may show photos submitted by the business, related to those reviews.

I feel like I covered this before but Claudia Tomina who notified me of this on X said now Google is using photos from the business, not just from the customer review photos. Cladia wrote, "Google is now featuring photos on review sentiments. These are not customer uploaded photos but uploaded by the business. Photos matter!"

Here is one of those screenshots:

Google Local Reviews With Business Photos

Here are more photos of this:

Forum discussion at X.

 

