Google: First Party Data Includes Subdomains, ccTLDs and Vanity URLs Owned By The Company

Ginny Marvin, now of Google, said on Twitter that Google considers subdomains, country TLDs and vanity URLs owned by the same company would be considered a first party context. One caveat is that Google has a 5 domain limit per first-party set for vanity URLs.

Navah Hopkins asked the question on Twitter:

Hi Navah, I just want to make sure I understand first. Do you mean can data collected from sub domains (lead gen forms etc) be used by the brand/company in first party context for advertising later? — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) March 18, 2021

Also curious if this applies to different country domains:https://t.co/XpfUGSeWtqhttps://t.co/xXGFRMRjLkhttps://t.co/eJcuJEaHYm



Would they be able to share audiences across properties or would they need to generate their own audiences? — Navah Hopkins (@navahf) March 18, 2021

Ginny came back and explained that Google considers subdomains, country TLDs and vanity URLs owned by the same company would be considered a first party context. With that caveat that Google has a 5 domain limit per first-party set for vanity URLs.

Hi Navah, Thx for your patience. Subdomains, country TLDs and vanity URLs owned by the same company would be considered a first party context. (I believe for vanity URLs there's a 5 domain limit per first-party set.) — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) March 19, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.