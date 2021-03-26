Google: First Party Data Includes Subdomains, ccTLDs and Vanity URLs Owned By The Company

Mar 26, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Ginny Marvin, now of Google, said on Twitter that Google considers subdomains, country TLDs and vanity URLs owned by the same company would be considered a first party context. One caveat is that Google has a 5 domain limit per first-party set for vanity URLs.

Navah Hopkins asked the question on Twitter:

Ginny came back and explained that Google considers subdomains, country TLDs and vanity URLs owned by the same company would be considered a first party context. With that caveat that Google has a 5 domain limit per first-party set for vanity URLs.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Adds Free Property To Dataset Structured Data Docs
 
blog comments powered by Disqus