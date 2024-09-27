Google has this setting some searchers can manage that lets them turn on or off seeing content in a language that is popular in their region. The searcher can either leave the content language suggestion on or turn it off.

This was shared by Khushal Bherwani who posted about this on X - he is shown a notice under the top stories section that reads, "Choose whether to see Gujarati suggestions." Then after you click on the "manage" button, Google says, "Keep seeing Gujarati suggestions?" "You might see Gujarati content on Search because it's a common language in your area."

Here is a screenshot of the button on the top stories:

Then this is the settings page:

The learn more link goes to this Google help document.

I've never seen this but I am based in New York, so I wouldn't see it.

Google has similar features for this in Google Search over the years, I believe.

Forum discussion at X.