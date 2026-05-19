Google has added markdown files, .md.txt files, to the Google Search help documents. But John Mueller from Google said that these are not being used for Search or generative AI responses in Search.

For example, any of the pages, such as this one, in the Google Search developer documents, has this drop down to access the markdown file:

John Mueller from Google responded to this on LinkedIn and said, "This is not being done for Search or generative AI responses in Search."

Here is the markdown file for that document, if you cannot access it yourself.

This reminds me of when Google added the LLMS.txt files to their help docs and then removed it and said it does not endorse LLMS.txt.

I guess we will see where this goes but Google is saying, even though Markdown files are available, Google Search does not use it. It could be used for many othe reasons outside of Search.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: Google's John Mueller commented more on this in two places:

On LinkedIn in response to Harinath Babu's question, he wrote:

In short, this is added by the developer documentation site where we host our content. It's not done for search or for discoverability. For developers, when it comes to developer content, I think this can make sense, as once they're on the site, they can easily repurpose the markdown version of specific developer documentation that they're looking at in order to help tune an AI answer, or to help an AI coding system. It doesn't help to get your content found, but it can help those who have already found your content, to make the most out of it, if they're using AI systems like that. For the average site, I don't think it makes much sense (but who knows how that might change over time). For example, on a shoe store, having a shoe's "specifications" accessible as markdown is not going to get you any more sales, and nobody is asking an AI system "how do I use this shoe" :-).

On Bluesky in response to Lily Ray's question, he wrote: