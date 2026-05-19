Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2026

May 19, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google I/O is later today and we are already seeing search ranking volatility kick into high gear. Google added markdown files to its help docs but says Google Search does not use it. OpenAI has a web cache. Bing is testing new fonts, links and products. Microsoft Clarity now shows AI citations.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google I/O 2026 Search Ranking Volatility & Update
    Today is Google I/O, where Google announces many of its new features across its products, including Google Search. It is not uncommon to see Google search ranking volatility spike around Google I/O, and that is exactly what we are seeing today - the morning of Google I/O.
  • Google Adds Markdown Files To Help Docs But Not Used For Search
    Google has added markdown files, .md.txt files, to the Google Search help documents. But John Mueller from Google said that these are not being used for Search or generative AI responses in Search.
  • OpenAI / ChatGPT Has A Web Cache
    OpenAI's ChatGPT web search feature does offer a web cache, an offline, locally stored version of web pages that have been previously crawled. This should not come as a surprise, as all search engines store cached versions of web pages (even if they don't show it to us).
  • Bing Tests New Fonts, Links & Products Within Copilot Answers
    Microsoft is running a number of tests and experiments for Bing Search and the Copilot answers within Bing Search. These tests include font changes, link updates, product results and more.
  • Microsoft Clarity New AI Citations Report
    Microsoft, not to be outdone by Google, added AI citations to Microsoft Clarity, its web analytics tool. This report shows how your content is referenced in AI-generated answers.
  • Google Bear Relaxing On Sofa
    Here is a photo from the lobby at the Google office in France. It shows they have this massive stuffed bear animal relaxing on an expensive looking sofa. I found this on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Other Search

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