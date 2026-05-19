Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google I/O is later today and we are already seeing search ranking volatility kick into high gear. Google added markdown files to its help docs but says Google Search does not use it. OpenAI has a web cache. Bing is testing new fonts, links and products. Microsoft Clarity now shows AI citations.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Gradient Google icon redesign starts rolling out, 9to5Google

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