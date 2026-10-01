Daily Search Forum Recap: October 1, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews are showing up more often for brand names. Google AI Overviews are also showing for team roster queries. There may be a bug with Google Local Service Ads serving ads for unintended locations. Microsoft Advertising announced that optimization experiments is now generally available. OpenAI's ChatGPT Ads released a number of new features this week. Google is testing showing three products in the more products grid within Google Search. Google said add at least one asset group to your ads. Google tests removing the I'm Feeling Lucky button again. The October 2026 Google Webmaster report is now out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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