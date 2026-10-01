Daily Search Forum Recap: October 1, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google AI Overviews are showing up more often for brand names. Google AI Overviews are also showing for team roster queries. There may be a bug with Google Local Service Ads serving ads for unintended locations. Microsoft Advertising announced that optimization experiments is now generally available. OpenAI's ChatGPT Ads released a number of new features this week. Google is testing showing three products in the more products grid within Google Search. Google said add at least one asset group to your ads. Google tests removing the I'm Feeling Lucky button again. The October 2026 Google Webmaster report is now out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google AI Overviews Return For Many Large Brand Names
Google seems to be showing more and more AI Overviews these days and even for many large brand names. It don't have a ton of data but Google does seems to be showing more and AI Overviews for almost every large brand name except for Google's own name and news publications.
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Google AI Overviews Invade Team Rosters
Google seems to be going after team rosters with the latest Google AI Overview to overtake website content for its own AI-generated version of that content. If you search for certain team rosters, Google will generate an AI answer, an AI Overview, with the answer.
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Google Local Service Ads Bug Serving Wrong Locations
There seems to be a bug with Google Local Service Ads showing ads from advertisers who are not targeting specific locations. With Local Service Ads, an advertiser can say they serve a specific city or location, but Google seems to be showing ads from advertisers who do not serve in those locations.
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OpenAI ChatGPT Ads Gains Bulk Product Creation, Product Review Status & More
OpenAI just sent out an email to advertisers about new ChatGPT Ads product updates that include several new features. The new features include bulk creation for product feed campaigns, product review status, report conversions beyond your campaign goal through the API, separate account, brand, and legal names and ChatGPT Ads are live in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.
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October 2026 Google Webmaster Report
Here is the big Google webmaster report for October 2026, where I recap the most important organic and webmaster-focused Google Search news for the past month. Clearly, the Google September 2026 spam update, which started off strong and is still rolling out, is the big ticker. But we also have other unconfirmed Google updates to cover.
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Microsoft Advertising Optimization Experiments Now Generally Available
Microsoft Advertising announced that optimization experiments is now generally available for Search, Shopping, Audience, and Performance Max campaigns. An Optimization experiment measures the impact of a campaign change through a controlled A/B test, Microsoft's help center explains.
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Google Tests Dropping I'm Feeling Lucky Button From Search Bar
Google seems to be testing dropping the historic I'm feeling lucky button for the main Google Search bar. It is totally gone for some searchers when you start to type your query, and in other cases, it is supplemented with AI buttons.
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Google Search Tests 3 Products In Grid That Expands To More
Google is testing showing three products in the more products grid within Google Search. In some tests, the grid can expand to show four or five or so products across or downsize to only show three.
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Google Ads: Have At Least One Asset Group To Avoid Invalid Final URL Error
Google Ads updated its destination not working policy document to "provide additional examples for destination issues for advertisers," the company said. But Google also added a new line that says "Make sure your campaign has at least one asset group configured. If an asset group is missing, you may receive an "invalid final URL" error during setup even if your destination URL is working correctly."
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Google Birthday Oreos
Here is a jar of Oreos at the Google office in Mountain View, California, labeled "Google Birthday Oreos." Yes, these were given out for Google's 28th birthday last Friday, a couple days before Google's 28th birthday which was on September 27th, Saturday
Other Great Search Threads:
- For how much Google writes about “inauthentic mentions,” you’d think they’d be better at combating it., Lily Ray on Bluesky
- I see no mention of this change in text on this Google Ads document, I wonder if it is a regional change, Barry Schwartz on X
- Here's an example of what was captured for Facebook Answers. Again, ~6M urls indexed there and all three tools showed the surge... but I can't find any of those urls ranking now. So either the spam update hammered the directory or Google was displaying altered SERPs for the, Glenn Gabe on X
- Changes to Google's "search profile" pages on Google Discover. Improved the UI/UX of the social media buttons and the follow button. The follow button is now located next to the list of social networks. The YouTube/X (Twitter)/Facebook buttons are smaller, and the platform, Damien Andell on X
- The sites getting hit by Google right now for scaling low quality AI content are actually producing many of the exact same page types and templates that companies scaled with freelance writers before 2023. History repeats itself, Lily Ray on X
- Looking for a best-in-class GEO Strategist to join my Search Marketing team. Together, we'll build the AI Marketing strategy for Apple Services. You'll own the GEO roadmap and be responsible for coordination across multiple channels, teams, and product lines. , Mary Biddinger on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- OpenAI expands ChatGPT Ads with bulk product campaigns and deeper reporting
- Google AI contribution pilot earns publishers one-tenth of 1% of ad revenues
- Google expands cross-channel conversion reporting to app campaigns
- ChatGPT and Google AI favor large retailers in shopping answers
- The collapse of attribution
- What 9 million AI answers reveal about search visibility
- Google Ads Circumventing Systems: How to diagnose and fix a vague suspension
- What you lose when AI starts handling your conversations and decisions
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- AI Visibility Data Paralysis: How to Get Unstuck, Ahrefs
- Automate repetitive tasks with Skills, Google Blog
- How AI Agents Use Websites, Where They Fail, and What to Fix, MERJ
- SynthID Bio watermarks AI-designed proteins, Google Blog
- “We’re not going to shoot ourselves in the foot” over hack fallout, says OpenAI’s chief research officer, MIT Technology Review
- Google's Gemini product chief details weeks of company-wide testing ahead of Gemini 4 Argon launch, CNBC
- Inside Google’s Gemini AI Push Into Schools: ‘It Slowed My Thinking Down’, Wall Street Journal
- Introducing Gemini 4, Google Blog
- Accelerating Spatio-Temporal Attention for Video Diffusion on TPUs, Google Developers Blog
- The half-life of an AI citation is 11 days, Profound
Industry & Business
- Brooklyn Chamber lands $1M Google grant to expand AI training for small businesses statewide, Brooklyn Paper
- Google named as customer for Crusoe's data center campus in Amarillo, Texas, Data Center Dynamics
- The Importance of Leaving on Good Terms, PPCChat
- Google.org funds three higher ed AI initiatives 2026, Google Blog
- Big Tech out-lobbies European companies in Brussels, Financial Times (Sub)
Links & Content Marketing
- 15 Expert Strategies for Content Discoverability, Content Marketing Institute
- 69% of Marketers Are Publishing More AI Content Than Last Year (New Research Report), Ahrefs
Local & Maps
- New Waze features support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Google Blog
- Stop tapping through Google Maps: these simple tricks will improve your everyday drive, Android Police
- Google Review Gating - What Is Google Review Gating Policy?, Sterling Sky
PPC
- Update to Gambling and Games Policy: Brazil (September 2026), Google Advertising Policies Help
- How to Manage and Optimize Your Performance Max Campaigns, Optmyzr
- What We Lost and Gained as Google Ads Became More Automated, JumpFly
Search Features
- Behind Google Translate’s AI: Meet 3 humans shaping it, Google Blog
- AI Overviews on branded queries tripled in September, DemandSphere
SEO
- Claude Code for SEO: 35 Use Cases, Ahrefs
- Google's 2025-2026 Core Updates Are Destroying Local Businesses, Sterling Sky
- How to Check What Google & LLMs Sees in Website HTML, Assertive Media
- International B2B SEO: Building Your Strategy, Hallam
- Which Rendering Approach is Best for SEO on Ecommerce Sites?, Sitebulb
- How AI Search Chooses What to Cite: Specificity, Reviews & Expertise, Women in Tech SEO
- Google AI Overview changed users search, impacts NJ companies, Bergen Record
Feedback:
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