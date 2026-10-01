Daily Search Forum Recap: October 1, 2026

Oct 1, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews are showing up more often for brand names. Google AI Overviews are also showing for team roster queries. There may be a bug with Google Local Service Ads serving ads for unintended locations. Microsoft Advertising announced that optimization experiments is now generally available. OpenAI's ChatGPT Ads released a number of new features this week. Google is testing showing three products in the more products grid within Google Search. Google said add at least one asset group to your ads. Google tests removing the I'm Feeling Lucky button again. The October 2026 Google Webmaster report is now out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Overviews Return For Many Large Brand Names
    Google seems to be showing more and more AI Overviews these days and even for many large brand names. It don't have a ton of data but Google does seems to be showing more and AI Overviews for almost every large brand name except for Google's own name and news publications.
  • Google AI Overviews Invade Team Rosters
    Google seems to be going after team rosters with the latest Google AI Overview to overtake website content for its own AI-generated version of that content. If you search for certain team rosters, Google will generate an AI answer, an AI Overview, with the answer.
  • Google Local Service Ads Bug Serving Wrong Locations
    There seems to be a bug with Google Local Service Ads showing ads from advertisers who are not targeting specific locations. With Local Service Ads, an advertiser can say they serve a specific city or location, but Google seems to be showing ads from advertisers who do not serve in those locations.
  • OpenAI ChatGPT Ads Gains Bulk Product Creation, Product Review Status & More
    OpenAI just sent out an email to advertisers about new ChatGPT Ads product updates that include several new features. The new features include bulk creation for product feed campaigns, product review status, report conversions beyond your campaign goal through the API, separate account, brand, and legal names and ChatGPT Ads are live in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.
  • October 2026 Google Webmaster Report
    Here is the big Google webmaster report for October 2026, where I recap the most important organic and webmaster-focused Google Search news for the past month. Clearly, the Google September 2026 spam update, which started off strong and is still rolling out, is the big ticker. But we also have other unconfirmed Google updates to cover.
  • Microsoft Advertising Optimization Experiments Now Generally Available
    Microsoft Advertising announced that optimization experiments is now generally available for Search, Shopping, Audience, and Performance Max campaigns. An Optimization experiment measures the impact of a campaign change through a controlled A/B test, Microsoft's help center explains.
  • Google Tests Dropping I'm Feeling Lucky Button From Search Bar
    Google seems to be testing dropping the historic I'm feeling lucky button for the main Google Search bar. It is totally gone for some searchers when you start to type your query, and in other cases, it is supplemented with AI buttons.
  • Google Search Tests 3 Products In Grid That Expands To More
    Google is testing showing three products in the more products grid within Google Search. In some tests, the grid can expand to show four or five or so products across or downsize to only show three.
  • Google Ads: Have At Least One Asset Group To Avoid Invalid Final URL Error
    Google Ads updated its destination not working policy document to "provide additional examples for destination issues for advertisers," the company said. But Google also added a new line that says "Make sure your campaign has at least one asset group configured. If an asset group is missing, you may receive an "invalid final URL" error during setup even if your destination URL is working correctly."
  • Google Birthday Oreos
    Here is a jar of Oreos at the Google office in Mountain View, California, labeled "Google Birthday Oreos." Yes, these were given out for Google's 28th birthday last Friday, a couple days before Google's 28th birthday which was on September 27th, Saturday

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

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AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

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Local & Maps

PPC

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