Daily Search Forum Recap: February 9, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews is testing new contextual overlay link cards. Google's John Mueller gave advice on if a new website can beat and old website in SEO. Google's preferred sources deeplink feature is broken. Google Ads API developer token applications are delayed. And Reddit spoke about AI citations from Google and ChatGPT in its earnings call.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google On If A Younger Web Site Can Beat An Older Website In Search
    A thread at Reddit asked if a one-year-old website can beat a four-year-old website in SEO and perform better in Google Search. John Mueller from Google answered with his classic "it depends."
  • Google AI Overviews Tests Contextual Overlay Link Cards
    Over the past week or so, Google has been testing a new format for link cards in the AI Overviews within Google Search. When you place your mouse cursor over a link clip icon, a new overlay will show you the page/site cards that line of text is being sourced from.
  • Google Preferred Sources Deeplink Button Is Broken
    The Google preferred sources deeplink button feature is broken and has been since at least last Wednesday. When you click on a button to make a site a preferred source, such as for this site, it does not pre-fill in the site's URL in the box, as it should. You can retype it in the box but it does not pre-fill it for you.
  • Google Ads API Developer Token Access Applications Delayed
    Google announced on Friday that there is a delay with the Google Ads team reviewing and thus approving developer token access applications. This is because Google is "seeing significant interest in the developer community for Google Ads API access, and are receiving an increase in developer token access applications," the company said.
  • Reddit On Google & ChatGPT AI Responses Citations & Lack Of Links
    On the Reddit Q4 2025 Earnings Call (see transcript here), Steve Huffman, the CEO of Reddit, was asked about how he feels about how Google and OpenAI link or use citations to link to Reddit's content. Overall, Steve made it sound like the interfaces are adapting quickly and he is hopeful they will drive traffic to the conversation (within Reddit) in the future.
  • 1955 Ford F-100 At GooglePlex
    This 1955 Ford F-100, a classic pickup truck, was parked at the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. I am not sure what that sticker is on the windshield; it might be some sort of parking violation.

