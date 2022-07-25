Daily Search Forum Recap: July 25, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Things to Know has been removed from the desktop search results. Google Local Services Ads is now showing three listings, up from two listings, on mobile. But Local Service Ads also are riddled with fake listings and reviews. Google product carousel shows product review content in "appears on these lists." Google is testing the search bar menu with search refinements. And I posted another vlog with Jaimie Clark, this one on the Google Products Reviews update, and Jon Clark, on SEO for Startups.

How To Build A Google Analytics 4 Landing Page Report In Less Than 4 Minutes, Search Engine Journal

