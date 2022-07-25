Daily Search Forum Recap: July 25, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's Things to Know has been removed from the desktop search results. Google Local Services Ads is now showing three listings, up from two listings, on mobile. But Local Service Ads also are riddled with fake listings and reviews. Google product carousel shows product review content in "appears on these lists." Google is testing the search bar menu with search refinements. And I posted another vlog with Jaimie Clark, this one on the Google Products Reviews update, and Jon Clark, on SEO for Startups.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Tests Search Bar With Refinements Mixed With Vertical Navigation
Google is testing mixing the search bar, where you normally see the vertical search options like videos, maps, images, shopping, news, etc - but also showing refinements for your searches.
- Google Products Carousel Displays Product Reviews Under Appears On These Lists
Google has a section named "appears on these lists" that will show you which product review content (or comparison lists) has mentioned the product you are looking at. This works both on desktop and mobile and is displayed after you click on a product in the product carousel or product grid on mobile.
- Google Local Service Ads Seeing A Lot Of Fake Reviews
Google's Local Service Ads are supposed to be screened, guaranteed, and reviewed by someone contracted by Google. But supposedly, the reviews in many Local Service Ads are filled with fake reviews.
- Google Now Showing Three Local Service Ads Listings
Google is now showing three local service ads listings in both the mobile and desktop interface. Previously, Google has shown two local service ads listings, but as Len pointed out on Twitter, Google is now showing three. The desktop interface has had three for some time, but mobile generally has shown only two listings.
- RankRanger: Google Things To Know No Longer Showing In Desktop Search
The Google Things To Know box, which was announced at Google I/O, and eventually has been showing up for about 1% of desktop queries, is no longer showing up for any desktop query now, according to RankRanger data.
- Vlog #183: Jaimie Clark On Google Product Reviews Update & Jon Clark On SEO For Startups
Jaimie and Jon Clark came for a visit and we all spoke SEO and a lot more. Jaimie Clark is the VP of SEO at Centerfield, she was previously the Head of SEO at Wirecutter, a New York Times company...
- Google Pier 57
Months ago, Google opened up its new park area in New York City named Google Pier 57. Google has been hosting media events there, which I have yet to accept an invite to. But here is a photo of the G
Search Engine Land Stories:
