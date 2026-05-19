Microsoft is running a number of tests and experiments for Bing Search and the Copilot answers within Bing Search. These tests include font changes, link updates, product results and more.
I figured I'd lump all these tests into one story:
(1) Bing is testing bold lines in its AI Overview via Sachin Patel on X:
(2) Bing added clickable anchor text in its AI Overviews via Sachin as well, here is his video:
Bing added clickable anchor text in its AI Overviews. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/b9PZ8gW5c3— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) May 15, 2026
(3) Bing is testing a new design to show more products in the Copilot section via Sachin Patel on X:
(4) Bing testing new font styles in the Bing results, via Khushal Bherwani on X:
Forum discussion at threads linked to above.