May 19, 2026 - 7:21 am

Microsoft is running a number of tests and experiments for Bing Search and the Copilot answers within Bing Search. These tests include font changes, link updates, product results and more.

I figured I'd lump all these tests into one story:

(1) Bing is testing bold lines in its AI Overview via Sachin Patel on X:

(2) Bing added clickable anchor text in its AI Overviews via Sachin as well, here is his video:

Bing added clickable anchor text in its AI Overviews. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/b9PZ8gW5c3 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) May 15, 2026

(3) Bing is testing a new design to show more products in the Copilot section via Sachin Patel on X:

(4) Bing testing new font styles in the Bing results, via Khushal Bherwani on X:

Forum discussion at threads linked to above.