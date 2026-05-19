Bing Tests New Fonts, Links & Products Within Copilot Answers

May 19, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Search Header

Microsoft is running a number of tests and experiments for Bing Search and the Copilot answers within Bing Search. These tests include font changes, link updates, product results and more.

I figured I'd lump all these tests into one story:

(1) Bing is testing bold lines in its AI Overview via Sachin Patel on X:

Bing Bold Ai Answers

(2) Bing added clickable anchor text in its AI Overviews via Sachin as well, here is his video:

(3) Bing is testing a new design to show more products in the Copilot section via Sachin Patel on X:

Products

Products2

(4) Bing testing new font styles in the Bing results, via Khushal Bherwani on X:

Font

Font2

Forum discussion at threads linked to above.

 

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