Daily Search Forum Recap: May 5, 2021

May 5, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Microsoft Advertising Also Expands Phrase Match To Cover Broad Match Modifier
    Microsoft Advertising has announced it will soon begin to allow "phrase match will begin to incorporate behaviors of broad match modifier." This is a similar move Google did back in February and Microsoft is saying the reason is to "simplify keywords and improve your relevancy when reaching customers."
  • Rachel Maddow Of MSNBC Calls Out Google For Hiding Search Ads But She Likely Has Malware
    Rachel Maddow Of MSNBC posted on Twitter that she is switching from Google Search because Google is hiding its search ads, jumping the page all around and when you click on something, it triggers an unwanted ad that opens in a new window. This, to me, sounds like typical malware that overtakes the computer and is not coming from Google's end.
  • Google: Adding Images To Your Pages Won't Make You Rank Higher
    Google's John Mueller was asked if adding images to your web pages, if that will help you rank higher in Google Search. John said no, he said on Twitter "there is no automatic effect from adding images."
  • Google: We Do Not Penalize Sites For Using Google Analytics
    A competitor to Google Analytics named Simple Analytics wrote on its blog "Google penalizes you for using Google Analytics." John Mueller of Google was asked if this is true and John said on Twitter "No, it's not the case that we penalize for Google Analytics."
  • Google Shopping Ads Bans Digital Books
    Google has disallowed the sale and advertising of digital books on Google Shopping Ads. Google said "beginning May 18, 2021, Google will no longer support the advertising of digital books globally on Shopping ads."
  • Lots Of Photo Frame On This Wall At Google
    Here is a wall at the GooglePlex, the main Google offices in Mountain View, that is covered in photo and art frames, all with various Google logos in them. I think they are screens but it is hard to

